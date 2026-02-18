‘Symbols can be diktats’: T M Krishna calls for freeing India’s national emblems from singular narratives

Acclaimed Carnatic vocalist and public intellectual T M Krishna has called for a deeper, more personal engagement with India’s national symbols during the Bengaluru launch of his latest book We, the People of India: Decoding a Nation’s Symbols.

Addressing the inherent tension in national imagery, Krishna Saturday observed that symbols often operate on two conflicting planes.

“If you tell me to sit in a particular place, I would not sit there, seeing it as a diktat. In some ways symbols can also be diktats – but on another side, the entire act of creating art is symbolic……I also see the potential of what they can do, and both these things exist. When you see the anthem or the flag, there is a certain tension in that I have been trained to feel a certain way towards it – but there is also the side that says that these are beautiful,” he said.