‘Symbols can be diktats’: T M Krishna calls for freeing India’s national emblems from singular narratives

Acclaimed Carnatic vocalist and public intellectual T M Krishna has called for a deeper, more personal engagement with India’s national symbols during the Bengaluru launch of his latest book We, the People of India: Decoding a Nation’s Symbols.
Addressing the inherent tension in national imagery, Krishna Saturday observed that symbols often operate on two conflicting planes.
“If you tell me to sit in a particular place, I would not sit there, seeing it as a diktat. In some ways symbols can also be diktats – but on another side, the entire act of creating art is symbolic……I also see the potential of what they can do, and both these things exist. When you see the anthem or the flag, there is a certain tension in that I have been trained to feel a certain way towards it – but there is also the side that says that these are beautiful,” he said.
He added that sometimes, there would be a need to reimagine symbols, looking at them with all their “creases” and other issues. He said, “We have allowed bulldozing, which is what bothers me….we have allowed a singular narrative to now permeate society to such an extent.. I think it is very important to free the symbols, allow them to breathe and create conversation. Find your own relationships and struggles with these symbols.”
Speaking about his exploration of history in his book, Krishna said, “I wanted a mess….even when they used words like freedom, what did it mean at different times? I wanted the whole churn that was happening and to reflect on it….that was important for me, that people did not understand, that it was complicated. I think that radical and profound things come out when there is that “mess”.
Among the other topics Krishna addressed was the musical symbolism of the national anthem. Speaking further on the concept of restrictions by laws dealing with symbols, he said, ” The problem with these laws is that they attack any kind of cultural activity. They don’t tell you that – they say it is the flag or anthem. But they are attacking thought.”
Other speakers at the event included Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief at The News Minute, and Gautam Bhan, associate dean of the School of Human Development at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements.
