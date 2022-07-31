Lakes of Bengaluru | From swimming spot to ‘urinal spot’: Bengaluru’s Kithaganur lake hit by encroachment and apathy

July 31, 2022 7:00:57 am
The hundred-year-old Kithaganur lake at KR Puram in Bengaluru, which was once a source of drinking water and a swimming spot for the local residents, has fallen on hard times.
Despite repeated requests to members of the gram panchayat and Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali, under whose constituency the lake falls, there has not been any attempt to revive the 25.7-acre waterbody, according to the residents.
The Karnataka revenue department has not surveyed the lake to estimate the extent of encroachment on it. There is no fencing covering the entire lake.
An activist said the Kithaganur lake was one of the best in the state capital since there was no problem of underground sewage directly entering it. “While working on the revival of the lake, I found it is more than hundred years old. We have also found inscription stones here. The government should preserve them and find out the history behind them,” said Balaji Raghotham, an activist who said he had “organised several cleaning camps and done everything which volunteering can do”. Raghotham said he sent a letter to Limbavali last year requesting the rejuvenation of the lake. “I not only requested the MLA but followed up with the panchayat also but nothing happened on the ground. The lake needs to be cleaned up. It is fully dependent on the rainwater. I recall swimming in the lake decades ago,” he said.
Another local resident, who wished to stay anonymous to avoid being targeted by the goons, said, “The lake needs to be fenced from all sides. Due to the absence of fencing it is vulnerable to garbage dumping. The lake is now covered with water hyacinth. It needs to be removed and cleaned.”
A volunteer, Shruthi Pise, lamented that the lake was also being used as a “urinal spot”. “While the lake is completely rain-fed and there is no underground drainage system connected to the lake, the lack of maintenance over a long period has taken a toll on the lake. Every time we pass through the lake we wonder if something could be done to revive it. Unfortunately, despite our attempts nothing is being done. The lake is also being used as a urinal spot,” Pise said.
A gram panchayat member, Ramesh Babu Reddy, blamed political pressure from the local MLA and urban development minister Byrathi Basavaraj for the inaction against encroachments. “We are getting the funds to restore the lake. Being a member of the gram panchayat I have made several attempts to revive the lake. A few people who have the political support have encroached on a portion of the lake and fenced it. The local tehsildar is succumbing to political pressure of Limbavali and Byrathi Basavaraj,” he said.
