Sweden short of 18,000 techies, wants skilled engineers: Ambassador Petra Menander

A day before the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, Sweden’s ambassador to India, Petra Menander, told indianexpress.com on Monday that her country was seeking not only business ties but also skilled and talented people. She said Sweden was looking forward to Indian tech talent to boost its economy.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Is Sweden ready for more Indian engineers and students?

Very much so. We need Indian tech talent. Our assessment is that Sweden is short of about 18,000 tech specialists, and India has good talent in this field. The largest group of people applying for a first work permit in Sweden is now from India. Last year it was about 2,600, mainly in high-skilled professions. We would especially like more women to apply. Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world, and I’d say the best place in the world for women to pursue a career. Female STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) talent is much sought after.

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Q: Where will they find jobs, and how easy is migration?

The need is mainly in STEM. A new website, workinsweden.com, was launched on November 11. On migration, an applicant needs a work permit, and the employer has to guarantee the job. Once the application is complete, the target is a decision within 30 days, and in most cases, around 80 per cent, that target is met.

Q: How does Sweden differ from Germany and other destinations for Indians?

If you are in tech or STEM, you enter a very dynamic ecosystem. Sweden is always in the top three on the Global Innovation Index and is the most innovative country in the European Union. It is a very good place for women to work. And there is good work-life balance, with at least 25 days of holiday a year, and you are expected to take them. Many big multinationals operate in both Sweden and India, so you can work for the same employer in both directions.

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Q: Karnataka hosts about a quarter of Swedish investment in India. What counts as success for you this week?

This is an important stop on a continuing journey in tech collaboration, where we are already very strong. We have the Sweden-India Tech and AI Corridor as a framework, and now the partnership agreement. Success for me is if even one new company, one that isn’t here yet, decides to come and get serious about India.

Q: There is anti-immigrant sentiment in many European countries. Indians have cited the cost of living, high taxes, and social acceptance as concerns in Sweden.

A lot of that has changed. More than 90,000 Indians now live in Sweden. Many who come for master’s studies stay on. Some continue at university and some start companies. It is easier when there is a community to arrive in, and ours is growing, which I think is a sign that people feel welcome. On tax, everybody pays it. Indians do not pay more than Swedes. In return, you get benefits such as very low-cost healthcare and education. If you stay for more than a year, you pay taxes and get the benefits. It is not more for an Indian than for anyone else.

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Q: Around 4,000 Indian students go to Sweden every year. Will that increase?

The count itself is not the target. We want to attract the best talent, and the number depends on the universities and their programmes. We held a Study in Sweden event with 13 universities three weeks ago, in Delhi and Hyderabad.

Q: What is on your checklist for your time in India?

Fundamentally, it is building the relationship, making it stronger and deeper than it is already. We have a strategic partnership agreement, signed in May this year by our two prime ministers in Gothenburg. Its objective is to double our economic interaction by 2030. It also has strong components on people-to-people exchanges, which is why we are here for Work in Sweden, and we have held Study in Sweden events before. There is also research collaboration and political dialogue, and a joint action plan to deliver on all of it.

Q: How does the India-EU free-trade agreement affect Sweden?

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We see it as a big opportunity. It will lower tariffs and simplify trade between the two sides. Sweden is part of the EU, so the agreement will apply to us. We are looking at how the embassy can best support it, by advising companies on what is happening in different parts of India and where to go.

Q: What changes in practical terms for Swedish companies, and what still frustrates them?

We have more than 300 Swedish companies here, many of them big global names and some smaller ones. I see room for them to grow, and for new companies to come in. There is still scope for simplifying regulations in both directions. Companies will always ask for simplification.

Q: What must change to double trade and investment, and which sectors will do the heavy lifting?

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It is hard to say which sectors will do most of the work. We will grow in high technology, life sciences, mining, logistics, and connectivity—the areas where we are strong as innovators. There is also work to do in understanding each other better, so that Swedish companies know what India can offer them and Indian companies know what Sweden can offer. That is our job.

Q: Can Sweden help India with Delhi’s air pollution?

We are happy to work with India on the green energy transition. We already do this through initiatives such as LeadIT, the industry transition initiative, which helps hard-to-abate sectors such as cement and steel become greener. Transport has just come onto the agenda. Pollution is always a complicated issue, but I hope this helps in the long term.

Q: Does the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (carbon border tax) cancel out some of the trade deal’s benefits?

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No, I don’t think so. There is a discussion on the carbon border adjustment mechanism, but its application is handled by our EU colleagues, so they will need to address how it plays out. Carbon regulations also affect our own companies, so it is the same for European and Indian firms.

Q: You said 61 per cent of Swedish companies plan to increase investment in India. Where will the money go?

Big companies will account for the larger share, because that is the nature of it. But we also see smaller companies looking to expand their footprint here, and some are only starting. Some will be here for the Bangalore Tech Summit. The 61 per cent comes from a survey of companies already in India, so it covers the 300-plus that are here. Some will expand manufacturing and put up new factories, and several will invest in Research and Development. Several of those companies are in Bengaluru. It is a mix of businesses and locations.

Q: With conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, how do you see Sweden’s engagement with Asia?

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Asia has long been seen as an important economic partner for Sweden. Within that, India has a very special place, which is why we now have a strategic partnership.

Q: Does this make India more attractive as a manufacturing base, given the Hormuz and Red Sea disruption?

Companies normally look for stability and predictability, unless they are in a special-risk field. A partnership agreement between two countries helps with that. In turbulent times, strong partnerships with like-minded partners matter more.

Q: Has the EU’s strained relationship with the US pushed Scandinavian countries to look beyond conventional partners?

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Sweden has always been an open economy and an advocate for open, predictable trade rules. We have built our wealth by cooperating with others. Protectionism and openness swing back and forth, but we keep going for openness and partnerships. With about 10 million people, we have more than 20 truly global multinationals, probably the largest number per capita. We will continue with openness, but we want fair trade rules that support it.