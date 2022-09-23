scorecardresearch
SWD encroachment: 2 buildings demolished in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura zone

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has said that the work of clearing the slabs built on the stormwater drain at Greenwood Regency in Sarjapur was almost complete.

BBMP knocked down two buildings that the authorities claimed to be built on stormwater drain (SWD) in the Mahadevapura zone. (Express photo M Jithendra)

The civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Thursday knocked down two buildings that the authorities claimed to be built on stormwater drain (SWD) in the Mahadevapura zone.

“A one-storey building (Ground floor + one) has been constructed on the SWD at Shanti Niketan Layout near Munnekolala in Mahadevapura zone. The tahsildar from the revenue department has already served a notice on those living in the house and asked them to vacate. Accordingly, once the house was vacated the entire building was razed today using a JCB,” the BBMP said in a statement.

In Papaiah Reddy Layout the tahsildar issued notice to the occupants of a four-storey building on September 13 and began demolishing the house on September 22. “However, observing that there could be a possibility of damage to the nearby building, the demolition was carried out by a special crew with suitable equipment. The demolition was carried out in the presence of Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner Trilok Chandra, Zonal Joint Commissioner Venkata Chalapathy, and Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade,” the statement added.

The BBMP has said that Chandra has issued instructions to expedite the demolition of other encroachments. “Necessary equipment, machines and personnel should be deployed to knock down the structures. The canal to carry rainwater should also be constructed wherever encroachments have been cleared,” Chandra said.

The civic body has also said that the work of clearing the slabs built on the SWD at Greenwood Regency in Sarjapur was almost complete. A bridge built on the SWD behind Marathahalli police station has also been cleared.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:49:15 am
