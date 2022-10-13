504 encroachments yet to be removed from SWD, 40 new encroachments identified: BBMP tells Karnataka HC

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed the Karnataka High Court Wednesday that 504 identified encroachments on the stormwater drains (SWD) are yet to be cleared. Excluding the 504 identified encroachments, the BBMP told the bench the alleged encroachers have in 67 instances of encroachments questioned the legality of removal of encroachments before various courts, including the High Court. The civic body also informed the bench that 40 new encroachments on the SWDs were identified during September 12 and October 11.

A status report in this regard was submitted before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, who were hearing a batch of PIL petitions on rejuvenation of lakes and maintenance of the stormwater drains.

M. Lokesh, Chief Engineer, SWD, BBMP, in his report stated: “As on October 11, 2,052 encroachments have been removed and 504 are yet to be cleared. 40 new encroachments have been identified between September 12 and October 11. The process of removal of encroachments in 67 cases is pending since different courts, including the High Court, have passed interim orders.”

In the matter of encroachment of 1.17 acre of Subramanyapura lake in South Bangalore, the Karnataka Slum Development Board told the High Court bench that it has no authority to remove the encroachments made by the slum dwellers as the area is not a notified slum.

The High Court adjourned the hearing to October 16.