Swachh Survekshan: Bengaluru secures top rank as ‘Fastest Mover’ mega city

Bengaluru has secured first rank as the ‘Fastest Mover’ mega city among urban local bodies with a population of over 40 lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the central government’s annual cleanliness survey to promote sanitation in urban centres under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ranked 28 among the 48 urban local bodies with a population of more than 10 lakh.

Out of 6,000 points, Bengaluru scored 3,585.56, which includes 1,152.45 points in the citizen’s voice category and 1,933.1 in service-level progress. The city has been certified ODF ++ (Open defecation free) for which it scored 500 points. However, it did not score any point in the Garbage-Free City star rating. In 2020, Bengaluru had scored 2,656.82 points.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Special Commissioner (solid waste management) Harsh Kumar and Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan received the award.

Mysuru was adjudged ‘Best Self Sustainable Medium City’ with a population between 3-10 lakh and also received a 5-star rating under the Garbage-Free Cities category.

In the South Zone, Mudhol was declared the ‘Faster Mover City’ with a population between 50,000 to 1 lakh population. Hosadurga emerged the cleanest city in the 25,000-50,000 population category. It also won the Best City award in the Citizens’ Feedback category among cities with a population of 25,000 to 50,000.

Piriyapatna was adjudged the Best City in the Citizen’s Feedback category among cities with a population less than 25,000.

Hubli-Dharwad was declared the ‘Faster Mover’ mega city among urban local bodies with more than 40 lakh population. Krishnarajendra Nagar was adjudged the Best City under Citizens Feedback category among cities with a population between 25,000 and 50,000.

Out of 6,000 points, 1,800 (30%) is for citizens voice, 2,400 (40%) for service-level progress which includes points for garbage processing, collection and segregation, and 1,800 (30%) for certification which includes points for GFC and ODF.

As many as 4,320 cities were assessed for the survey under various parameters. The data was collected from apps and portals. The assessment was conducted from March 1-31 this year.