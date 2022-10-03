Swachh Survekshan 2022: Bengaluru slips 15 places, secures 43rd rank among 45 cities

Out of 45 cities having a population of above 10 lakh, Bengaluru slipped down by 15 spots and secured the 43rd rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2022. Last year, the city ranked 28th among 48 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the list of cleanest cities in the country, based on several criteria, on October 1. The cities were evaluated on three parameters with a total score of 7,500, out of which 3,000 marks were for service-level progress, 2,250 marks were for certification and 2,250 for citizens’ voice. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) scored 2,892.98.

Meanwhile, Mysuru was adjudged the eighth cleanest city among all local bodies with a population of over one lakh.

Sources in the BBMP said the civic body had a tussle with a private consulting agency which was mandated to upload the required details in the ‘service-level progress’ category once in four months, but failed to do so.

“In the service-level progress category, we could score only 1,309.61. In the citizens’ voice category, we got only 983.37 marks. For certification we got 600 marks. Under the certification criteria there are marks for garbage-free cites and water plus (treatment of sewage and re-use of waste water), and we do not meet these criteria. We could only secure points for being open-defecation free (ODF). Under the citizens’ voice section, wherein they will evaluate the civic body’s response to waste segregation, cleanliness of public toilets, sweeping of residential areas, urinal spots etc, we again lost since we could not meet their expectations. We will improve next time,” said Harish Kumar, special commissioner, solid waste management, BBMP.

Officials also lamented that the entry of sewage into lakes, which should primarily be fixed by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), resulted in loss of score in the certification category.