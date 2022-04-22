Sustainability project of 25 rainwater-recharge wells starts in Bengaluru suburb

In an effort to replenish the groundwater, DCB Bank on Thursday inaugurated a sustainability project of 25 rainwater-recharge wells at Jalahalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, in conjunction with India Cares Foundation. The pilot project will eventually be expanded to other parts of the Karnataka capital.

The project also aims to offer livelihood opportunities to the Manu Vaddar community (traditional well-diggers).

The rainwater recharge wells ensure that rainwater percolates into the ground and recharges aquifers, thus the groundwater contamination reduces. (Express Photo) The rainwater recharge wells ensure that rainwater percolates into the ground and recharges aquifers, thus the groundwater contamination reduces. (Express Photo)

Said Gaurav Mehta, the bank’s head of marketing and corporate social responsibility, “The rainwater recharge well is a very powerful tool to manage groundwater for a city–especially Bengaluru. They also help in urban flood control, it counters reduced recharge due to urbanisation and it helps monitor the revival of the shallow unconfined aquifer, which historically was Bengaluru’s source of domestic water. If ever there was a simple, powerful image or symbol that can both communicate and achieve physical outcomes for a city’s rainwater and groundwater management, it is the recharge well.”

The rainwater recharge wells ensure that rainwater percolates into the ground and recharges aquifers, thus the groundwater contamination reduces.

Before the implementation, a feasibility study was carried out in the location. “Water percolation was calculated and for every rainfall of 10mm, there is a run-off of 1,213 litres that now can be captured and percolated into the ground,” Mehta said.

Mehta said that each rainwater-recharge well could take in 10 lakh litres annually. “Four rainwater-recharge wells are ready. Incidentally, the last few days’ rainwater has begun to enter these wells. Rainwater is percolating into the ground. All 25 will be ready shortly, well on time to receive the monsoon bounty,” he said.

Biome Environmental Trust, India Cares Foundation and a citizens’ volunteer group, Friends of Lakes, are working on ‘a million rainwater-recharge wells’ campaign that endeavours to tackle the water crisis in the city. The collaboration of the three is known as Waterlife, whose expertise is taken for the project. Ram Prasad, co-founder of Friends of Lakes, explained,“The recharge well is also a very powerful tool to manage groundwater especially when we talk about a city like Bengaluru. These wells help urban flood control and counters reduce recharge due to urbanisation. It also helps in the revival of the shallow unconfined aquifer, which has been the city’s source of domestic water.”