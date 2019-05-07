Toggle Menu
Bengaluru Metro on high alert after suspicious man refuses security check

The suspected man dressed in white kurta as seen in CCTV footage. (CCTV footage screenshot)

The Bengaluru Police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force(KSISF) went into a tizzy Monday evening after a man suspected of carrying a prohibited item refused to cross the security check at the Majestic metro station. Minutes after he walked away, the Bengaluru Metro was put on high alert.

Confirming the incident to Indianexpress.com, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson, Yashwant Chavan said, “A security personnel was checking a man with a hand-held metal detector when the machine started to beep, that’s when the personnel tried to question the suspicious man but he walked away to the exit gate without revealing the object which had triggered the beep. We had registered a complaint with the police and they are investigating the incident.”

The official said, the precautions have been taken at all the metro stations to strictly monitor the security check.

Ravi D Channanavar, DCP, Bengaluru West rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. “While the suspected man was passing through the metal detector, the security person noticed the beep sound when he tried to question him he left the place. Now our team is working to trace this person,” the DCP told indianexpress.com.

“After this incident, we have already tightened the security in BMTC, KSRTC and railway stations in Majestic area,” he added.

