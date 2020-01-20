Suspicious bag found at Mangalore airport creates bomb scare

The unclaimed bag was noticed by security personnel, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) immediately cordoned off the area. (Photio: aera.gov.in). The unclaimed bag was noticed by security personnel, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) immediately cordoned off the area. (Photio: aera.gov.in).

A suspicious bag found at the Mangalore International Airport created a bomb scare on Monday.

The unclaimed bag was noticed by security personnel, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) immediately cordoned off the area. The bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were rushed to the spot.

The bag was taken away in a bomb disposal vehicle to an open ground three kilometers away.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha said the police are going through CCTV footage to identify the people who brought the bag. The CISF has also conducted an extensive search operation at the airport with the help of the bomb disposal and dog squads and metal detectors.

In a video message, Harsha said the situation is under control. “The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocol and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in an isolation bay as per the safety protocol. We have made people stay away from the place and cordoned it off. The situation is under control and we have taken all the precautions,” he said.

Following the scare, security has been tightened at Bengaluru and Hubli airports too. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has said city residents need not panic.

(This is developing story, more details awaited)

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd