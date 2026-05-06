Suspended over sleaze video, Karnataka IPS officer Ramachandra Rao reinstated 3 weeks before retirement

The Karnataka government on Wednesday revoked the suspension of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, three weeks before his retirement. The DGP-rank officer was suspended in January after a video purportedly capturing him in a compromising position with women inside his office surfaced on social media.

On Wednesday evening, the government issued the order revoking the suspension of the IPS officer. “The Government of Karnataka, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule-3(7)(c) of AIS (D&A) Rules. 1969, hereby revokes the order of suspension and reinstates Dr. K Ramachandra Rao. IPS (KN: 1993) into service with immediate effect and the officer is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General of Police (Police Manual). Now, the Government has decided to revoke the suspension of the officer and reinstate him to service,” the order read.