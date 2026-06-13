Suspended Karnataka jailer dies by suicide, wife accuses senior officer of harassment

A suspended jailer attached to the Dharwad Central Prison in Karnataka was found dead in his official quarters on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Siddaramappa Vaddar, 37.

According to the police, Vaddar had been suspended around two months ago on charges of dereliction of duty and was subsequently transferred to Mysuru Prison. However, he had not yet reported for duty at his new posting.

“My husband was living in fear after he was suspended. He kept saying that he would be sent to jail. After being suspended, he was transferred to Mysuru and was preparing to report for duty there. Before leaving, he wanted to meet his parents. He was constantly worried about what action would be taken against him,” Lakshmi, the wife of Vaddar, said.