Suspected monkeypox patient in Karnataka diagnosed with chickenpox

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K confirmed Sunday that a foreign national in the state who was suspected of having monkeypox was, in fact, diagnosed with chickenpox.
“A middle aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month was subjected to Monkeypox test after he was suspected to have Monkeypox symptoms. His report has now confirmed that it is a case of chickenpox,” Sudhakar tweeted.
“All symptomatic travellers arriving from the affected countries to Bengaluru/Mangaluru international airports are being screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweats, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough, skin rashes,” he added.
Aster CMI Hospital, where the patient was admitted for renal transplant, in a statement, said, “A foreign national who was suspected to have contracted monkeypox has turned out to be safe. Test results have revealed that the person has not contracted the disease. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for examination and the Institute reported negative results in the final report that the hospital received today morning (Sunday).”
The Ethiopian man who came to Bengaluru on July 4 for a kidney transplant had developed symptoms similar to monkeypox.
On Sunday, India recorded its first death of a patient who had tested positive for monkeypox.
A youth who had arrived in Kerala from the UAE a few days ago and died in Thrissur on Saturday, had tested positive for the infection while he was abroad, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.
