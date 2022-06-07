Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen commander held in Bengaluru

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Bengaluru City Police Sunday arrested a terror suspect, who is reportedly a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, the forces revealed Tuesday.

According to Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s office, the arrested was identified as Talib Hussain and was arrested in connection with the targeted killing of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the local police sources, Hussain lived and worked in Bengaluru but had gone back to Kashmir when the Covid-19 lockdown was announced and later returned to the city. His family lives in Okalipuram. “After he lost his job, Hussain was provided shelter by a local mosque where he lived with his wife and three children,” said a police officer.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The state government would provide necessary assistance to Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security forces keep a watch on the movements of suspicious elements. It is a routine exercise for them. Such arrests have been made in the past too in Bhatkal, Sirsi and other places.”

Jnanendra said, “The state police have intensified its probe in assistance with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on people who are providing shelters to these terror suspects. The police are probing who provided the documents, including helping to get the SIM cards in Bengaluru and will take action against them.”