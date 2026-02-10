Survey pegs number of former Devadasis in Karnataka at 23,395, recommends special package

Among issues highlighted in the survey report were problems faced by children of former Devadasis regarding the father's name column on various application forms.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 07:24 PM IST
HebbalkarWomen and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar submitted the report's recommendations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Lakshmi Hebbalkar/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

An enumeration exercise carried out in the second half of 2025 has pegged the number of former Devadasis living in Karnataka at 23,395. The Devadasi system is an illegal practice in which young girls from marginalised communities are dedicated to Goddess Yellamma. They are forbidden to marry and are often victims of sexual exploitation.

The ﻿survey of Devadasis was commissioned by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar submitted the recommendations of the survey report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

A special package to ensure rehabilitation for former Devadasis is recommended by the report. The report recommends offering financial incentives for the marriage of descendants of Devadasis.

Another issue highlighted in the report involved problems faced by children of former Devadasis regarding the father’s name column on various application forms. It recommended relaxing the provision of mandatory entry of fathers’ names in various applications, to help such children.

The report also recommended providing special scholarship schemes, offering training for competitive exams and setting up residential schools, among others. Victims of the Devadasi system live in 15 districts of the state. Bagalkot district had the largest number of former Devadasis with 4,189, followed by Vijayanagar (3,876), Belagavi(2,649), Koppal (2,469), and Ballari (2,333).

The details were shared by Laxmi Hebbalkar’s office. The survey was carried out on the economic and social conditions of first-, second-, and third-generation relatives of Devadasis.

“The Government will take action based on the recommendations of the report,” the minister added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; ex-Army chief reacts
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement