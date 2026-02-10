Survey pegs number of former Devadasis in Karnataka at 23,395, recommends special package

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An enumeration exercise carried out in the second half of 2025 has pegged the number of former Devadasis living in Karnataka at 23,395. The Devadasi system is an illegal practice in which young girls from marginalised communities are dedicated to Goddess Yellamma. They are forbidden to marry and are often victims of sexual exploitation.
The Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.survey of Devadasis was commissioned by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar submitted the recommendations of the survey report to Chief Minister
A special package to ensure rehabilitation for former Devadasis is recommended by the report. The report recommends offering financial incentives for the marriage of descendants of Devadasis.
Another issue highlighted in the report involved problems faced by children of former Devadasis regarding the father’s name column on various application forms. It recommended relaxing the provision of mandatory entry of fathers’ names in various applications, to help such children.
The report also recommended providing special scholarship schemes, offering training for competitive exams and setting up residential schools, among others. Victims of the Devadasi system live in 15 districts of the state. Bagalkot district had the largest number of former Devadasis with 4,189, followed by Vijayanagar (3,876), Belagavi(2,649), Koppal (2,469), and Ballari (2,333).
The details were shared by Laxmi Hebbalkar’s office. The survey was carried out on the economic and social conditions of first-, second-, and third-generation relatives of Devadasis.
“The Government will take action based on the recommendations of the report,” the minister added.
