Survey pegs number of former Devadasis in Karnataka at 23,395, recommends special package

An enumeration exercise carried out in the second half of 2025 has pegged the number of former Devadasis living in Karnataka at 23,395. The Devadasi system is an illegal practice in which young girls from marginalised communities are dedicated to Goddess Yellamma. They are forbidden to marry and are often victims of sexual exploitation.

The ﻿survey of Devadasis was commissioned by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar submitted the recommendations of the survey report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

A special package to ensure rehabilitation for former Devadasis is recommended by the report. The report recommends offering financial incentives for the marriage of descendants of Devadasis.