Surjewala warns Karnataka Congress leaders against issuing statements on CM candidates

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, on Monday warned Congress leaders in the State against issuing statements on the Chief Ministerial candidates of the party for the 2023 Assembly elections.

“I have noted with concern that certain individuals in the Congress party have recently become prone to issuing statements about leadership in the State or leadership post a Congress government formation. I take this opportunity to forewarn them to avoid such comments completely,” he said in a press statement on Monday.

He said the central leadership and party MLAs will decide the CM candidate at an appropriate time. “All Congress leaders would fight the battle together in the interest of the public. Like Arjuna in Mahabharata, this should be our only goal,” he added.

Recently party’s State unit chief D K Shivakumar issued a diktat after some legislators started projecting their leaders as the next CM candidate from the party.

While a section of party leaders is pitching for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister’s post for the polls due in 2023, some are backing Shivakumar.

Reacting to Chamarajpet legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan’s repeated statements projecting Siddaramaiah as the “next Chief Minister”, Shivakumar on Saturday said the party would go to polls under a collective leadership, and everyone has been asked to “stay within limits”.

Despite the diktat from the KPCC president, Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal on Sunday said not only Zameer Ahmed Khan but also many other leaders, including him and “most importantly the people of the State,” want Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister.”

“It is the feeling among common people that in this COVID situation if Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister he would have managed the situation better by implementing the right programmes. As the present government has failed, people are voicing their opinion in the media, Twitter, and Facebook that Siddaramaiah should be the next Chief Minister,” Hitnal said.

Khan, who has been openly referring to Siddaramaiah as the “future CM”, has even offered to vacate his Chamarajpet seat in the city in favour of the former Chief Minister, who currently represents the Badami segment in north Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah had earlier headed the Congress government between 2013-18, in which Shivakumar, who is often referred as the party’s “trouble-shooter,” was a minister.