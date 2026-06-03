Writer’s Corner: From Lalbagh to Cubbon Park, Suresh Jayaram on what it takes to document Bengaluru’s green spaces

If Bengaluru is a city of gardens, Lalbagh and Cubbon Park are the two gardens that best exemplify it, often sitting solidly in the childhood memories of many city residents. One of the writers who has best revealed these gardens to the reading public is writer Suresh Jayaram.

A native of the city with a background in the visual arts, Jayaram started out as a stringer for local publications such as the Bangalore Mirror, writing art reviews, and also taught art history at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

Recalling the beginnings of his interest in the city’s great gardens, Jayaram said, ” I lived between Lalbagh and Cubbon Park and had done a lot of research about the city….With my own firsthand research and research from others, I put together some (guided) walks. In these early walks, I started looking at the city as the “kote” (fort), “kere” (lakes), “pete” (town) and “tota” (the gardens). These walks were conducted so that people could really engage with the cultural geography of the city….”