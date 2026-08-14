Karnataka MLA’s daughter booked for ‘assaulting’ woman cop over temple entry

When the police sub-inspector asked Aishwarya Gowda to wait in a queue at a Mandya temple, she allegedly identified herself as an MLA's daughter and questioned why she was being stopped.

Karnataka MLA B Suresh Gowda’s daughter, Aishwarya, has been booked for allegedly assaulting, abusing, and threatening a woman police sub-inspector during a dispute over entering a temple in Mandya during Bhima Amavasya celebrations.

The alleged incident took place on August 12 at the Maramma temple in Ukkada, under the jurisdiction of Kyathanahalli police station.

Aishwarya, who is married to Assistant Commissioner of Police K C Goutham, was booked following a complaint by Savitha B Patil, who is posted at the Mandya women’s police station.

According to Patil’s complaint, she was deployed at the temple for special security duty from 2 pm to 10 pm. Aishwarya allegedly sought permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum directly instead of waiting in a queue. Patil said she asked Aishwarya to wait to avoid inconvenience to devotees in the queue. Aishwarya allegedly responded by identifying herself as the daughter of an MLA and questioned why she was being stopped, according to the complaint.