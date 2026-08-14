Karnataka MLA’s daughter booked for ‘assaulting’ woman cop over temple entry

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Karnataka MLA B Suresh Gowda’s daughter, Aishwarya, has been booked for allegedly assaulting, abusing, and threatening a woman police sub-inspector during a dispute over entering a temple in Mandya during Bhima Amavasya celebrations.
The alleged incident took place on August 12 at the Maramma temple in Ukkada, under the jurisdiction of Kyathanahalli police station.
Aishwarya, who is married to Assistant Commissioner of Police K C Goutham, was booked following a complaint by Savitha B Patil, who is posted at the Mandya women’s police station.
According to Patil’s complaint, she was deployed at the temple for special security duty from 2 pm to 10 pm. Aishwarya allegedly sought permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum directly instead of waiting in a queue. Patil said she asked Aishwarya to wait to avoid inconvenience to devotees in the queue. Aishwarya allegedly responded by identifying herself as the daughter of an MLA and questioned why she was being stopped, according to the complaint.
The argument escalated when Aishwarya allegedly abused Patil and struck her on the head. Patil said she raised her arms to protect herself, fearing another attack. She also alleged that Aishwarya threatened her by referring to her status as the daughter of an MLA and the wife of a police officer, and obstructed her from performing her official duties.
Based on Patil’s complaint, the Kyathanahalli police registered a First Information Report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of assault or using criminal force against a public servant to stop them from doing their lawful duty, voluntarily causing simple hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.
Sources said Aishwarya filed a counter-complaint against Patil, but the police have yet to confirm the development.
Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda apologised for the alleged incident involving Aishwarya and Patil, while acknowledging that his daughter may have violated temple protocol.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Gowda said his daughter sought permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum, but Patil did not allow it. He said Aishwarya then requested permission on the grounds that she had two children and was also the daughter of an MLA.
According to Gowda, the exchange subsequently turned into an argument between the two. “I will not deny that the sub-inspector may have abused her or put pressure on her. But my daughter also answered back, and that is when the argument started. I do not know what happened after that. I have not seen the video, so I cannot say whether she slapped the sub-inspector or not,” he said.
Gowda said temples are places of peace and any misconduct on the premises cannot be justified. “Everybody goes to a temple for peace, not to create unrest. If my daughter has committed any mistake or violated any rules in the temple, I apologise for it. Whatever my daughter has done, I am sorry,” he said.
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