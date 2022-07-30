Supreme Court gives Karnataka a week to decide on ward-wise quota to facilitate Bengaluru city polls

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government in a July 28 order to declare the ward-wise reservations for the Bengaluru city council within a week to facilitate the long-delayed polls for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Supreme Court issued the order after the Karnataka government told the court that the process of delimitation of constituencies had been completed with a notification issued on July 14 and that a Commission to decide on quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the council had provided its report on July 21.

“In that view of the matter, we direct the State Government to notify ward-wise reservation chart, local body-wise within one week from today to facilitate the State Election Commission to initiate appropriate steps for ensuring constitution of concerned local bodies within a reasonable time frame strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Act and other constitutional parameters,” the Supreme Court said this week.

“In case, there is grievance regarding undue delay in initiation of process by the State Election Commission, in any local body across the State, it will be open to the aggrieved person(s) to approach this Court for issue of appropriate directions, if and when necessary,” the SC bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice JB Pardiwala said Thursday.

While an objection was raised to the “pattern of delimitation evolved by the State Government” to increase the number of wards in Bengaluru from 198 to 243 through the July 14 final notification, the Court said that this could be addressed by filing a separate plea.

A dedicated commission constituted by the Karnataka BJP government to adhere to Supreme Court prescribed “triple test” norms to reserve constituencies for OBCs in local polls has prescribed a 33 per cent OBC reservation for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike where polls have been stalled by delimitation and quota exercises.

The Karnataka government is, however, yet to decide on which constituencies will be reserved for OBC candidates apart from the existing quotas for SC/ST candidates.

In June this year, the Karnataka government promulgated an ordinance to facilitate the reservation of one-third of the seats in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council for candidates from Other Backward Classes in order to facilitate the conduct of local polls for the Bengaluru city council that are pending since August 2020. The ordinance also restricts the total number of reserved seats to 50 per cent.

The Justice Bhaktavatsala commission has referred to data for urban and local body elections held in 1996, 2001, 2010, and 2015 to conclude that a large number of castes and communities “who come under the Category A and B of Other Backward Classes are still socially and politically backward” and that “providing reservation of 1/3 rd (33%)” is necessary.

The commission has recommended 33 per cent reservations for forthcoming urban and local body polls in favour of OBCs and “to consider providing reservation of office of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor in BBMP in favor of persons belonging to Other Backward Classes.”

The issue of reservations for OBCs in elections for local bodies has become a source of controversy in many states with the Supreme Court in a series of recent orders mandating OBC reservations only on the basis of new scientific data. The apex court has also said that polls must be held soon for all local bodies whose five-year terms have ended.

Maharashtra recently had local polls without reservations. Madhya Pradesh convinced the court for polls with existing reservation norms.

Karnataka sought time for coming up with scientific data for reservations through the Justice Bhaktavatsala commission to hold local polls that are overdue by nearly two years in Bengaluru and by over a year in the state taluk and the zila panchayats.

The opposition Congress in Karnataka has said the local polls that are delayed should not be held without OBC reservations. The ruling BJP has also stated that it would not like to hold the local polls in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka without OBC reservations.

The Karnataka government told the Supreme Court on May 20 that it would complete the process of ward delimitation and reservation of wards for OBCs within eight weeks in order to hold the pending BBMP elections.