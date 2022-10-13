Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Karnataka hijab case: A timeline of events

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals against the HC verdict, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them.

“There is divergence of opinion,” said Justice Gupta, who was heading the bench, while pronouncing the verdict.

In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the HC verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench.

Karnataka hijab case: A timeline of events till Supreme Court verdict

28 December 2021: Six girls in Udupi’s Government PU College are denied permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

January 1, 2022: The six girls of this Udupi college attend a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves.

January 26: Karnataka government sets up expert committee to resolve issue.

January 31: Student moves Karnataka High Court against hijab curbs, seeking declaration that wearing hijab is Fundamental Right guaranteed under Constitution of India.

February 5: Karnataka government imposes a ban on hijab in classrooms. In a directive validating decisions of state education institutions prohibiting Muslim girl students from wearing the hijab, the Karnataka government said “clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn”.

February 8: Clashes break out among students from two communities in Udupi district college. To tackle the situation, Section 144 is imposed in Shivamogga. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai orders closure of all high schools and colleges for few days.

February 10: The HC passes an interim order saying colleges in the state can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending.

February 11: Petitions are filed in Supreme Court against HC directives in interim order.

March 15: Karnataka HC rules hijab is not part of essential Islamic religious practice, upholds state govt’s ban on wearing headscarf in educational institutions. Hours later, the verdict is challenged before the apex court.

July 13: The SC agrees to hear petitions filed against the HC’s verdict.

September 22: SC reserves its verdict on pleas against the HC’s order.

October 13: SC delivers a split verdict, directs placing appeals against HC order before CJI for constitution of larger bench.