scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Picture of Sunny Leone used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered

The examination was held on November 6. A total of 3,32,913 candidates appeared for the exam conducted across 781 centres in Karnataka.

The candidate belonged to the Chikmagalur district and had applied for a teacher’s post in Shivamogga.(Representational/File)

In a major goof-up, the photo of a candidate was replaced by a picture of Sunny Leone on an admit card for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test-2022, conducted by the state school education department.

The candidate belonged to the Chikmagalur district and had applied for a teacher’s post in Shivamogga.

The examination was held on November 6. A total of 3,32,913 candidates appeared for the exam conducted across 781 centres in Karnataka.

The department of public instruction issued a clarification over the incident, stating that the “error is not on the part of the government nor the education department”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

An education department official privy to the incident said the candidate had sought help from another person to upload her application, documents, and photograph. “As far as the initial report goes, it appears that another person known to the candidate submitted the application form, including the photograph. We do not know why the person used an inappropriate picture yet. If the candidate and the other person are found guilty, criminal proceedings will be initiated against them,” said the official. The candidate in question was not available for comments.

According to a statement issued by the school education department, a candidate has to file the application for the examination online, by generating a login ID and a password. The government clarified that individual login credentials are private and not disclosed to anyone else.

The same login credentials are used to fill in the details of the application including uploading a scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph. A candidate can cross-check the details and then take a printout of the application and obtain the admit card.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

The statement also stated that the education department has ordered a police inquiry into the incident and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 10:06:57 pm
Next Story

Sidhu Moosewala’s second song released posthumously, lauds Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement