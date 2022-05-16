Sunny Leone to donate blood in honour of Karnataka youth who did the same to celebrate her birthday

Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram to announce that she will donate blood, inspired by a Karnataka youth who celebrated her birthday by organising a blood donation camp.

Many youths in Kommerahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka, 100km from Bengaluru, on Sunday celebrated the actor’s birthday by organising a blood donation camp as a mark of gratitude for her philanthropic activities.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sunny Leone said, ” Omg this is unbelievable. In honour of you, I will also go donate my blood!! Thank you so much! You all really make me feel so special! Love you!”

Jeevadhare trust which had organised the blood donation camp said that they were able to collect 39 units of blood from the drive.

According to trust president Nataraju, the youths cut a cake, burst crackers and held blood donation camps in which villagers participated in large numbers. They had placed a big cut out of Sunny Leone in the village wishing her on her birthday on May 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Ramesh N, a youth who was part of the group which donated the blood, said that there is a huge fan following for Sunny Leone across the country and in Mandya. “We decided to organise [the event] as we had formed a Sunny Leone Fans Association long back and will continue to do charity work in her name. This is the second time we have celebrated her birthday,” he said.

Earlier, Prasad KN, a meat seller who resides in the Mandya district offered a 10 per cent discount for Sunny Leone fans in his shop. He announced the offer in order to increase her fan base as she was helping people who are in need.