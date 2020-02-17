Follow Us:
Monday, February 17, 2020
Eight suburban trains on Bengaluru-Mysuru route to have 16 bogies now

The trains will run all seven days of the week.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: February 17, 2020 2:07:31 pm
Starting from Monday, eight suburban trains running in the Bengaluru division will be doubled from eight-car trains to 16-car trains. (File Photo)

Starting from Monday, eight suburban trains running in the Bengaluru division will be doubled from eight-car trains to 16-car trains. The trains will run all seven days of the week.

According to South Western Railway (SWR), these trains are 06575 Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station (SBC)- Mysuru (MYS) MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit), 06576 MYS-SBC MEMU, 66535 SBC-RMGM (Ramanagaram) MEMU, 66536 RMGM-SBC MEMU, 66541 WFD (Whitefield)-SBC MEMU, 66542 SBC-WFD MEMU, 66543 KPN (Kuppam) -SBC MEMU, 66545 SBC-KPN MEMU.

Railway officials said the new trains will have four motor cars and twelve trailing cars. The motor cars can carry 226 passengers, 155 sitting and 121 standing and the trailing cars can carry 325 passengers. The trains can ferry around 4,900 passengers at a time.

All these trains will have state of the art 3-phase MEMU rakes produced by ICF (Integral Coach Factory).

