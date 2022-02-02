Submit report on rejuvenation of state road corporations soon: CM Bommai to Srinivasmurthy-led committee

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed the committee headed by retired IAS officer MR Srinivasmurthy to submit at the earliest an interim report on the revival of state road transport corporations.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with the committee that has been constituted to suggest measures for financial self-sustenance and resource mobilisation for state road transport corporations.

“Revenue generation from the assets of the transport corporations, best use of the workshops, efficient use of the human resources, improvement in services of the corporations and use of technology were some of the issues which were discussed at the meeting,” the chief minister’s office said.

Srinivasmurthy, reportedly, briefed Bommai about the measures he has taken since becoming the head of the committee.