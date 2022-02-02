scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Submit report on rejuvenation of state road corporations soon: CM Bommai to Srinivasmurthy-led committee

The chief minister said this during a meeting with the committee that has been constituted to suggest measures for financial self-sustenance and resource mobilisation for state road transport corporations.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
February 2, 2022 10:10:07 pm
Karnataka newsKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Twitter/Bommai)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed the committee headed by retired IAS officer MR Srinivasmurthy to submit at the earliest an interim report on the revival of state road transport corporations.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with the committee that has been constituted to suggest measures for financial self-sustenance and resource mobilisation for state road transport corporations.

“Revenue generation from the assets of the transport corporations, best use of the workshops, efficient use of the human resources, improvement in services of the corporations and use of technology were some of the issues which were discussed at the meeting,” the chief minister’s office said.

More from Bangalore

Srinivasmurthy, reportedly, briefed Bommai about the measures he has taken since becoming the head of the committee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement