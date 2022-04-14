Study shows Karnataka forest ecosystem services incurred Rs 3,831.28 crore loss

The Karnataka forest ecosystem services have incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 3,831.28 crore between 2015 and 2021, showed a study by the Centre for Ecological Economics and Natural Resources at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC). The loss is attributed to forest land conversions for non-forest purposes followed by forest fires and other natural calamities in Karnataka.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The report stated, “Due to forest loss and degradation, the loss value of carbon sequestration is estimated at Rs 1,897.05 crore during the assessment period. Loss due to carbon sequestration in vegetation and soil is a major problem for the conservation of ecosystem and biodiversity, especially sustainable development, socio-economic impact such as food insecurity, poverty and inequality at the local level. In addition, the average mean temperature will increase depending on the rate of forest loss.”

This study estimates the loss of ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration in vegetation and soil, soil erosion prevention, air purification, Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen Oxide (NO2), non-timber forest products, loss of household income of forest-dependent communities, pollination services and timber loss associated with the forestry sector in Karnataka. “Provisioning services such as timber and non-timber forest products are direct contributions to the state income and household economy. For example, the economic loss of timber production or timber provisioning services is estimated at Rs 988.73 crore during the assessment period,” the report read.

It is further mentioned that loss and degradation of forest ecosystem services assessment may help the sustainable livelihood of forest-dependent communities, climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, an opportunity for forest and ecological restoration. “Therefore, there is a need to assess the economic cost due to loss of forest ecosystem services induced by forest land conversion for non-forest purposes, forest fires and other natural calamities, such as flood, landslide and disasters in a comprehensive way for sustainable utilisation and management of forest ecosystem in Karnataka,” it further read.

Forest fires are also stated to be one of the reasons behind significant loss and degradation of ecosystem services. The report stated that in the period 2015-2021, 38,283.11 ha of forest land was affected due to forest fire. The largest chunk of forest area (1,7911.83 ha) was lost in 2019-20.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Prabhash Chandra Ray said, “Most of the fire incidents are man-made. People living around forests have cattle and livestock and are dependent on the forests for grazing purposes. They also engage in stubble burning while hot weather is another reason behind the fire incidents.”

He added, “The preventive measures we take includes creating fire lines at the sensitive areas so that the fire does not spread. We engage fire watchers and fire protection camps are set up in selected spots. We also receive fire alert data which is sent directly to the forest staffers on their mobile numbers. Based on the input, the staffers reach the location and give feedback on the action taken. If a fire is noticed outside the boundary of the forest, feedback is shared and if it is found to be within the forest, they extinguish it and share the photograph of the action taken.”

M Balasubramanian, Assistant professor at ISEC and principal investigator of the study, said, “There is a need for more compensation for sustainable forest management. Western Ghats needs a proper economic value for better conservation. The Karnataka government has for the first time allotted Rs 100 crore in the recent Budget for compensating ecosystem services loss based on this report.”

Forest area affected due to fire

2015-16- 168.67 ha

2016-17- 4,922.77 ha

2017-18- 2,921.854 ha

2018-19- 5,993.64 ha

2019-20- 17,911.83 ha

2020-21- 6,364.57 ha