Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Study finds only 42% Grade 3 students of Karnataka are proficient in numeracy

The Foundational Learning Study (FLS) 2022 conducted by NCERT in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is a national report on benchmarking for oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and fluency.

The report also showed that 86% of Karnataka students can listen and comprehend four to five texts of varying lengths correctly in English language. The state fares better than the national average which is 85%. (Express file photo)

According to the Foundational Learning Study (FLS) 2022 conducted by NCERT in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in March this year, it was found that only 42% of Grade 3 students of Karnataka meet the global minimum proficiency in numeracy wherein students have developed sufficient knowledge and skill and can successfully complete the most basic grade-level tasks.

The FLS is a national report on benchmarking for oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and fluency. The aim of the study was to provide reliable and valid data about Grade 3 students to know what they are able to do in foundational literacy and numeracy and the extent of the learning outcomes achieved.

In July 2021, the Ministry of Education had launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat. NIPUN was announced as a national mission to enable all children at the end of Grade 3 to attain foundational skills by the year 2026-2027.

The study, which was published Wednesday, also aims to establish reading proficiency benchmarks for fluency and comprehension for each of the languages (20 in number) being assessed under the study and proficiency benchmarks for numeracy.

Around 86,000 Grade 3 students from 10,000 schools were covered and the study sample included state government schools, government-aided schools, private recognised and central schools. In Karnataka, a total of 426 schools, 786 teachers and 4,046 students participated.

The study covered foundational literacy in numeracy, which were measured based on sub tasks like number identification, number discrimination, number operation (addition and subtraction) among others. Under this category, it was found that 62% of Grade 3 students can read numbers up to 9999, less than the national average which is at 64%.

The benchmark on numeracy and student performance revealed that 42% of students meet the global minimum proficiency with scores between 70 and 83.

The report also showed that 86% of Karnataka students can listen and comprehend four to five texts of varying lengths correctly in English language. The state fares better than the national average which is 85%.

However, only 59% of students can read 80-100 letters correctly and fluently in Kannada. The benchmark also revealed that only 38% students partially meet global minimum proficiency in Kannada language wherein students can read 14 to 29 words correctly with comprehension in one minute. Whereas, only 16% of students exceed the global minimum proficiency in Kannada language.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:28:05 pm
