Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Students wearing religious attires will not be allowed at PU colleges: New curriculum upholds Karnataka HC order

In the wake of the hijab row, the Karnataka government had in February issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or the management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
May 18, 2022 10:24:06 pm
The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms.

The department of Pre-University in the latest curriculum issued for the academic year 2022-23 referred to the Karnataka High Court order of March 15 which upheld the recommendations of the College Development Council that states that all students of all government pre-university colleges must follow the rules for uniforms set by the local college development council and that in colleges where no uniform is prescribed, efforts must be made to ensure unity. Therefore, as per the High Court order, the department of PU has made it mandatory for students to wear the prescribed uniform, barring them from wearing any religious attires.

Speaking to The Indian Express, B C Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said, “A lawyer cannot go to a court without the black dress. Similarly, it is important for students to follow the rules and uphold the discipline of the educational institutions. One cannot live with their own whims and fancies. The Karnataka High Court order of wearing a uniform will apply to all educational institutions registered under the Karnataka Education Act. Students who turn up in religious attires will not be allowed.”

Commenting on the uniform guideline prescribed in the current academic year, Ramachandran R, director of the PU department, said, “As per the High Court order, it is mandatory for students to wear uniforms prescribed by the college. There is no change in the uniform guidelines issued by the PU department. We are just applying the High Court order.”

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms. The three-judge bench of the court, consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice J M Khazi, had further noted that the prescription of school uniforms is only a reasonable restriction and constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.

