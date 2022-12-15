18 students suspended in Karnataka pre-university college after skirmishes over interfaith relationship

Eighteen students of a pre-university (PU) college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district were suspended earlier this week following skirmishes over an alleged interfaith relationship between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy.

The 14 boys and four girls belonged to the second-year science stream at Vittala PU College.

According to principal Adarsha Rai, some students associated with Hindutva outfits objected to the relationship between the girl and the boy when the matter came to light three months ago. The girl, the boy and their parents were called to the college and were let off with a warning, he said.

However, things escalated this Monday after a love letter was found in the girl’s bag upon inspection and it triggered tension between students from both communities on the campus. Some Hindu boys allegedly warned and heckled the Muslim boy for continuing to be in the relationship with the girl despite a warning.

Rai said, “Some Hindu boys started interrogating the Muslim boy about the love letter. This created tension on the campus and we had to call the parents of the boy and the girl again. We spoke to the parent of the girl and we directed the girl to attend the college only for the examination as a precaution. We suspended other students involved in this incident and directed them also to appear only for the PUC examination, scheduled in March 2023.”

Rai said some girls who were allegedly involved in brokering the love between the girl and the boy were among the suspended. He added that the situation was under control and the college management would monitor the students closely from now on.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit in Dakshina Kannada alleged the interfaith lover was a “well-planned conspiracy” to trap Hindu girls and convert them to Islam. They also alleged Campus Front of India, the student wing of the now-banned Popular Front of India, created groups that direct Muslim girls and boys to trap Hindu girls in inter-faith love affairs and exploit their sentiments.