Students of govt hostel in Bengaluru allege exploitation by warden, others

Students of the BCM Girls Hostel (under Karnataka backward class department) in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar alleged that the hostel warden and authorities are “abusing, ill-treating and exploiting” them by using them for “personal services” and making them clean the toilets.

In a letter addressed to the Karnataka unit of the National Students Union of India (student wing of the Congress) last week, the students detailed their traumatic experiences of the last few years. The students alleged that the warden is threatening them to cancel their admission seats if they do not clean the toilets or go against the orders.

The students also complained that they are being forcefully asked to clean the toilets even if they are ill. While talking to indianexpress.com, the students said while soap kits and other essentials are not provided to the students on time, they also often find insects, hair, stones in the hostel food.

Jeevitha Nagesh, a B Pharma student, said, “We have been witnessing an unruly behaviour of the warden for years now. We are used for her (warden) personal services. She wants us to cook chapatis for her and her family. She even takes the hostel food meant for us to her home. Moreover, the beds and cots have not been cleaned since the pandemic and if we raise our voice against such maintenance issues, the warden and hostel authorities either ask us to vacate the hostel or threaten to cancel our seats.”

The students also alleged that the warden “verbally abuses” them if they complain about maintenance issues in the hostel and refuses to address the problems. Furthermore, the students said the hostel authorities snap electricity supply on a regular basis, cut off wi-fi connections and ask them to clean the hostel building every Sunday on their own.

Another student, who spoke to indianexpress.com on condition of anonymity, said, “We are being mentally tortured in this hostel and we are finding it hard to focus on our studies. Upon the completion of our academic courses, we are asked to buy gifts for the hostel authorities and other officials as a gesture. The mental well-being of the girls in this hostel is deteriorating because of the verbal abuse we face every day from the warden and the hostel authorities.”

Underplaying the issue, Madhura, the taluk officer of Bengaluru South, said, “Finding insects or hair in food is usual and it could have happened a couple of times. With respect to sanitation, we will outsource someone to clean the hostel toilets in the coming days. We had earlier asked the students to clean the toilets independently because of the pandemic. We were just continuing to enforce the same. We have received a series of complaints from the girls and are looking into them and will address them accordingly.”

In a letter to Kota Shrinivas Poojari, minister of social welfare department and backward classes welfare department, Congress leader and MLA Sowmya Reddy urged the government to take action against the warden and the taluk officer. Taking it to twitter, Reddy said, “Shocked to hear of abuse, ill treatment, human rights violations of young female students at the Backward Classes hostel in RR Nagar. Girls came to me deeply distressed about disturbing incidents. Urge Min Kota Srinivas Poojary for strict action against the warden, Taluka Officer.”