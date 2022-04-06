Students, citizens group want Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park declared a ‘silence zone’

With an appeal to stop mindless honking in Bengaluru, a citizens group called Citizens for Citizens (C4C), in association with students of Mount Carmel College, conducted an awareness campaign at Cubbon Park in the city on Tuesday.

About 50 students from the college along with C4C volunteers stood beside the roads holding placards during peak traffic hours, from 9.30am to 10.30am, requesting motorists to avoid honking.

The volunteers requested the police to notify the Cubbon Park area as a honking-free/silence zone. The request was submitted to Rajender Kataria, principal secretary (transport).

‘Honking is a major source of noise pollution, which can result in hypertension and hearing problems. The initiative is to educate the public that loud horns and unnecessary honking are completely banned under the laws. Cubbon Park is the lung space of the city. It is important to notify that area as a ‘silence zone’ because visitors go there for peace and relaxation,” said Rajkumar Dugar from C4C.

“We are in touch with the authorities to enforce this. The implementation might take some time as smart-city work is going on inside the park,” he said.

C4C has installed “no-honking zone” boards at around 12 elevated metro stations, Dugar said. “The aim is to install signboards at all the elevated stations as amplified sound is hazardous especially for people working there,” he said.