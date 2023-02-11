Six students of Bengaluru’s Jain University suspended for ‘offensive skit’ on Ambedkar, Dalits

Six students from Jain University Centre for Management Studies were suspended following a viral video which showed them enacting a skit that allegedly made offensive remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar and Dalits.

A university official confirmed to The Indian Express that the university has constituted a disciplinary committee involving experts as per the UGC guidelines to probe the matter.

The students in question were performing as part of a youth festival organised by the college that is scheduled to be held till February 20. The incident came to light Thursday. Aakshay Bansode, state member Yuva of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi also filed a formal police complaint seeking action against the students and the university, before the superintendent of police, Nanded, Maharashtra.

Bansode in his complaint alleged, “The skit is highly casteist and performed with serious ill motives and to intentionally insult and humiliate the community and people belonging to it. Moreover, the derogatory and defamatory statement about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is also highly offensive at large and showcases intention of the performers and the university authorities as this act went through various checks yet was allowed to perform on stage and publish it on social media.”

Meanwhile, the university authorities maintained that an “unconditional apology” has been given to the public and a probe is ordered into the matter. “The skit’s intention was to highlight the anti-caste system in the country. However, the students went a little overboard in their presentation. As soon as we realised that the skit was offensive, we immediately suspended the boys. We also called the students’ parents and informed them about the incident. As per UGC guidelines the university has also formed a disciplinary committee that will take a decision in the matter after an inquiry,” said an university official.

The official further added that, “Since the skit was a part of Mad-Ads, the performance was an extempore. Although it highlights the anti-caste system prevailing in society, the students took more liberty. We totally condemn the act.”

The skit was enacted by The Delroys Boys, a theatre group from CMS. Taking it to Instagram, the group mentioned that the skit was not meant to be discriminatory and have issued a public apology. However, their Instagram account now appears to be deactivated.