Students attend classes without hijab as IAS officer turns teacher

As hijab-wearing students were being barred from classrooms elsewhere in Karnataka, the Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner not only persuaded the Muslim students of a school run by the minority welfare department to attend classes without headscarves but also—in an attempt to clam frayed tempers—offered to teach them a lesson in trigonometry.

On Wednesday KN Ramesh first held a meeting with students of Moulana Azad Model School in Indavara as well as their parents to convince them that the high court’s order barring the hijab was a temporary one and that it was important not to miss lessons because examinations were round the corner. He was accompanied by the superintendent of police, Hakay Akshay Machindra, and the district’s chief executive officer, Prabhu G.

“When I asked them what was tough for them, they said that trigonometry was a bit tough. I just held a class for them and they were happy about it. It was a confidence-building exercise. We have been able to do our best to ensure the students do not miss classes. They are attending classes and we hope they do well in their examinations,” Ramesh, who studied computer science engineering, told the Indian Express.

Of the school’s 167 students, 153 students belonged to the Muslim community. The classes were initially suspended after students protested demanding they be allowed to wear the hijab. The state minority welfare department had issued a circular stating that all religious clothing was banned in classrooms as per the court order.

“The chief executive officer, the superintendent of police and I are visiting the schools where hijab incidents are reported and making our best efforts to convince them. We helped them understand that it was not the final judgment and emphasized on the importance of attending classes as examinations for Class 10 students are nearing. We found the students were concerned about their education and serious about it. We also held meetings with parents to convince them to send their children to classes and wait for the court’s final judgment,” Ramesh said.

While the hijab controversy continues to rage, central leaders of the ruling BJP have directed local leaders to hold talks with education institutions and community leaders to pacify the situation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in the Assembly on Friday that his government wanted to address the confusions about school uniforms. The Opposition Congress, which has been staging protests over minister KS Eshwarappa’s remarks on the national flag, continued to protest, and the speaker adjourned the House till Monday.

BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar, a former education minister, wrote to Bommai and Education Minister BC Nagesh with suggestions on bridging the communal divide among students.