Student injured in Bangalore University road accident succumbs to injuries after 13 days

After thirteen days in the hospital, Bangalore University (BU) student Shilpa Shree, 23, who was run over by a state-run bus at the varsity’s Jnana Bharati campus, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, officials said.

The post-graduate student of mathematics was trying to board a BMTC bus on the morning of October 10 when the accident occurred. She was admitted to Fortis Hospital at Bannerghatta road where she died around 4.30 am on Sunday. A native of Bangarpet in Kolar district, Shilpa stayed at the university hostel.

Since October 10, at least five other accidents have been reported at the university campus. Following Shilpa’s accident, students at the university blocked the gates of the campus and prevented vehicles from entering the premises. The bus driver was also booked by the Jnana Bharati police for negligence.

In another accident on October 10, Ravikumar K, 54, was injured, while the next day Ramanjenaya Vollur, a research scholar at BU, lost control of his two-wheeler while riding over a speed bump on the road and slipped into a coma. He is currently under treatment at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans).

Thilak, a PhD zoology student, and two others were injured in separate road accidents on the campus on October 11. According to protesters, a road accident was also reported on Wednesday morning.

Lokesh Ram, a student, alleged that there have been several accidents involving public and private vehicles at the varsity over the last few months. “University roads have turned into a danger zone for students,” he said.

The protesters sought a complete ban on private and public vehicles from entering the university campus in a bid to prevent further road accidents. The students later called off the agitation after the university promised to take action in this regard. The university road is a vital stretch connecting Mysore Road to Nagarbhavi and the Outer Ring Road. It also acts as a crucial link to Ullala, Chandra Layout and many other areas.