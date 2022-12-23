Student booked for hoax threat to bomb Bengaluru airport; cop says ‘threat isn’t a joke’

An engineering student from Punjab was detained and later let off in Bengaluru Thursday after the police took his “casual” tweet about bombing the city airport as a threat and registered a case.

The tweet, posted on December 10, read, “I will bomb the blr airport j so they can rebuild one closer to the city.” A case was registered after a complaint by the terminal manager of the Bengaluru International Airport (BIA) under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication on the basis of clearances accorded by a local court.

The student was identified as 22-year-old Vaibhav G. On Tuesday, the BIA police and the North-East CEN police ascertained the details of the IP address from where the alleged threat tweet was made and zeroed in on the engineering student.

According to the police, the student put out the message on social media during his long commute from the airport to his parents’ home in south-east Bengaluru. The student had reportedly arrived from Jalandhar in Punjab.

“A student has been booked for making a hoax bomb threat to KIA. Bomb threat isn’t a joke. Please refrain from making such threats,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east) Anoop Shetty said on social media on Thursday.