Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3km to reach hospital for surgery

The notoriety of Bengaluru’s traffic is nothing new, but here is a doctor who abandoned his car and ran 3km to perform a surgery.

Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, was on August 30 stuck in traffic on the Marathahalli-Sarjapur road when he was headed to Manipal Hospitals, where a patient was waiting for him. When the traffic stopped for a few minutes, Dr Nandakumar left his car with his driver and ran to the hospital.

A video that he posted on Instagram received much appreciation from the public for his commitment.

“Sometimes you gotta do what you got to do!”. “#runtowork should more of us run or walk to work?” he tweeted tagging Health Minister K Sudhakar, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and a few others.

“Appreciate your words. Most of us try and do our best for our patients. This run has got a lot of attention but there are so many hospital workers who go above and beyond everyday,” he said in another tweet responding to the appreciation.

Before leaving for the hospital, Dr Nandakumar had just finished working out at a gym in Domlur, as usual.

“It was an 11km distance and I was supposed to reach the hospital to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. It would take about 30 minutes but on this day, the traffic was at a standstill. I had no choice but to leave the car behind and run. Had I not reached on time, the patient would have felt uncomfortable as she had not consumed food before surgery and the medical team was waiting for me. There would be a chain reaction and it would have affected other patients scheduled to meet me and other doctors as well,” he told indianexpress.com.

The 44-year-old doctor is a long-distance runner and said he usually took about 6 minutes to cover 1 km. “On that day, I probably took about 17 minutes to complete the distance. Fortunately, my driver was in the car and I told him to take his own time to reach the hospital,” he said.