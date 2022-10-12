Strict traffic and security rules on Bangalore University campus from tomorrow

After Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus witnessed five road accidents in the past two days, it was decided on Wednesday that traffic rules would be tightened from Thursday, but a complete ban on vehicles was ruled out.

After a meeting of university and police officials, vice-chancellor Dr Jayakara S M said scientific humps, more barricades and CCTV cameras would be installed and illumination increased. “After consulting all the stakeholders, it was decided that we will start implementing short-term solutions by enforcing strict traffic and security measures from Thursday. The speed of the vehicles will be restricted by adding barricades and installing humps through a scientific process. However, a complete ban on vehicles on the campus is unlikely for the moment and a decision on it has to be taken by the government,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also said the unauthorised petty shops would be removed and the campus fenced properly. A one-month deadline has been set to enforce the traffic and security measures effectively.

Police have suggested that the university constitute a security committee to act against unlawful activities. DCP west (law and order) Laxman Nimbargi said, “We have recommended that the university form a security committee consisting of former police officers, home guards and a supervising officer to review security every day. Additional CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor unlawful activities. A command centre has also been proposed to track the activities on the 1,100-acre campus.”

DCP (traffic) Kuldeep Jain said a ban on vehicular movement, the key demand of the student protesters, was not an option. “A full ban on vehicles is not an option as of now. A decision will be taken at the government level. It is important that we remove unscientific humps and install scientific humps and also set up road studs to alert the commuters of humps. Checking for drunk driving and helmetless driving, among other violations, will be strictly enforced,” he said.

Lokesh Ram, a PhD scholar and a students’ union member, said the students were calling off their protest. “We welcome the measures undertaken by police and the university. We will now ensure the traffic and security measures are in place,” he said.