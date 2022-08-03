Strict surveillance measures against monkeypox in districts bordering Kerala, says Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Tuesday that the state government was taking all precautionary measures against monkeypox, including strict surveillance in the districts bordering Kerala, which has reported the most cases in India, and there was no need to panic.

Addressing the media after attending a high-level meeting on measures against the spread of monkeypox chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the health minister said: “There is no need to panic about monkeypox. The government is taking all precautionary measures including thermal screening at airports and strict surveillance in districts bordering Kerala,” he said.

“The WHO has declared monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on July 22. About 20,000 cases have been reported in 80 countries across the world. Six cases have been reported in India, so far including 4 in Kerala and 2 in Delhi. No cases have been reported in Karnataka so far. There were three suspects out of which two in Bengaluru have turned out negative and another suspect, a Belgium National, found in Uttara Kannada district, was subjected to a test and his report is awaited,” Sudhakar informed. With two more cases reported on Tuesday, India’s monkeypox tally reached eight Tuesday night. (https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/with-2-more-india-records-8-monkeypox-cases-8066679/)

“Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru are identified as designated hospitals for isolation of monkeypox suspects. Confirmed cases will be isolated and treated for 21 days until the rashes on skin are cured,” he added.

Sudhakar said that fever, rashes on the skin and swelling of lymph nodes are common symptoms of monkeypox and the state government has already issued a circular for mandatory thermal screening at airports and other entry points. “All district administrations have been instructed to take precautionary measures and particularly strict vigil is kept on districts bordering Kerala. Studies indicate that monkeypox is not as contagious as Covid and it spreads only when a person is in prolonged contact with the infected person. However, I appeal to people to maintain hygiene and follow all precautionary measures,” he said.