Monday, February 07, 2022
Another stray dog run over in Bengaluru

The dog was taken to a hospital and is currently recovering from the injury, said locals. They have demanded strict action against the driver of the unidentified car.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 7, 2022 5:18:11 pm
The CCTV footage recorded on January 26 showed a white Audi car hitting the dog. (File)

In another such incident, a car ran over a stray dog here on Monday. The incident happened at Cox Town in east Bengaluru and was caught on a CCTV camera.

The local police said they have not received any complaint so far regarding the incident.

Last month, Adi Narayana Naidu, grandson of former MP DK Adikesavulu Naidu, was arrested and released on station bail later in the day for allegedly running over a stray dog.

Police officials said he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Also Read |Jaipur’s ‘Bejubano Ki Rasoi’ sells hot cooked food for stray dogs at Rs 5

The CCTV footage recorded on January 26 showed a white Audi car hitting the dog. The driver can be seen stopping his vehicle near a pack of dogs and then reversing the vehicle to hit one of the dogs, which later succumbed to its injuries.

Hundreds of animal lovers, including actor-turned-politician Ramya, attended the funeral of the stray dog called Lara, held at the Sumanahalli animal crematorium.

