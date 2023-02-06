scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Two STP workers found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru

Employed to clean a sewage treatment plant in Prestige Falcon City apartment complex, the workers were found dead on Saturday, either due to suffocation or electrocution, the police said.

The Konanakunte police registered a case and said the incident took place around 7 pm but they were only informed around 10 pm.
Two workers employed to clean a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Bengaluru’s Prestige Falcon City apartment complex on Kanakapura road were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The police suspect the workers either died due to suffocation or electrocution and are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death, officials said.

The police identified the deceased as Ravi Kumar, 29, from Koratagere in Tumakuru district and Dilip Kumar Jana, 25, from Odisha. Both were employees of BioCentra India Inc and were deployed to work on a sewage water treatment plant at the apartment complex located at Konanakunte Cross, the police added.

Meanwhile |PM Modi in Karnataka: Green signal for slew of projects on agenda

The Konanakunte police registered a case and said the incident took place around 7 pm but they were only informed around 10 pm. There were electrical switchboards near the place where the workers died, the police said.

The building management told the police that the deceased, who were working on the 2 pm-8 pm shift, were not deployed for STP maintenance work but were near the tank when they died. One of the BioCentra India Inc employees allegedly noticed the dead bodies and informed the security supervisor.

Based on Shashikala’s complaint, the police registered a criminal negligence case against Bio Centra India Ltd owner Mukhtiyar Ahmed, employees Prabhu (electrical in-charge) and Ramesh (field officer), the building management and the owner. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:41 IST
