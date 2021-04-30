Stop issuing Covid rules only in English: Kannada development authority to govt

The letter comes after guidelines about the 14-day ‘close down’ in the state, issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, came in English. (File/Arul Horizon)

Kannada development authority (KDA) chairman TS Nagabharana has written to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, demanding that Covid-19-related orders and guidelines be issued in Kannada too.

The letter comes after guidelines about the 14-day ‘close down’ in the state, issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, came in English. According to Nagabharana, Kannada being the state language, it is mandatory to issue state government orders in it so that information reaches every person in the state.

In the letter, Nagabharana said, “Despite several requests in the past, the government is still using English in official circulars, orders and guidelines. This is condemnable, people are suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and they will be waiting for guidelines or information in the language they can read and understand. If people have to follow guidelines, then the information should come in Kannada in Karnataka not only in English.”

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Arun Javgal, state organising secretary of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, said, “Governance in Kannada is the rule in the state, but the state government is neglecting to use Kannada. The first-hand information of government orders should be in Kannada so that those who don’t know English can understand the guidelines.”

“During Covid-19 crises, it’s important to give correct information in the language understood by the people of Karnataka. When the government used other languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam to disseminate Covid-19 related information, we don’t object, since everyone should get the right information during health crises,” he added.