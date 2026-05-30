‘Stop construction activities at Cubbon Park’: Walkers’ association stages protest

Written by Neysa Mary

The walkers’ association on Saturday held a protest demanding a stop to all construction activities at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.

S Umesh, President, Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, alleged that a structure was being illegally constructed inside the park in violation of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975. According to him, the State Archaeology Department claimed that the under-construction building was meant to become a restroom. Umesh argued that any new concrete construction within the protected park premises is illegal under the law that preserves designated government parks as horticultural gardens.

Umesh said he had brought the issue to the attention of the Horticulture department, but officials informed him that the construction site did not fall under Cubbon Park’s jurisdiction. The Association is reportedly contemplating filing a contempt of court petition against department officials.