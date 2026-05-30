‘Stop construction activities at Cubbon Park’: Walkers’ association stages protest

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Written by Neysa Mary
The walkers’ association on Saturday held a protest demanding a stop to all construction activities at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.
S Umesh, President, Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, alleged that a structure was being illegally constructed inside the park in violation of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975. According to him, the State Archaeology Department claimed that the under-construction building was meant to become a restroom. Umesh argued that any new concrete construction within the protected park premises is illegal under the law that preserves designated government parks as horticultural gardens.
Umesh said he had brought the issue to the attention of the Horticulture department, but officials informed him that the construction site did not fall under Cubbon Park’s jurisdiction. The Association is reportedly contemplating filing a contempt of court petition against department officials.
However, an official, who did not want to be named, said the construction is being carried out after receiving the necessary clearances. “The works are being carried out by the government museum and Venkatappa Art gallery. The permission has been sought from a committee headed by the additional chief secretary. It is just a restroom that is being built for the visitors,” the official said.
The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association alleged that unauthorised commercial activities, shops, events, and increasing human and vehicle movement were gradually affecting the park’s environment.
When The Indian Express approached G Kusuma, Deputy Director, Horticulture (Cubbon Park), she did not answer the calls.
Cubbon Park, once known as Meade’s Park, was built in 1873. At 300 acres, it is the largest green space in Bengaluru.
(Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express)
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