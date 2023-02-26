Stones thrown at South India’s first Vande Bharat Express, 6 windows damaged

Six windows of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express were damaged due to stone-throwing in Bengaluru Saturday, prompting the South Western Railway (SWR) to increase patrolling from Sunday in areas where such incidents have been reported.

The incident took place when South India’s first Vande Bharat Express going towards Bengaluru Cantonment from K R Puram Railway Station was hit by stones damaging six windows around 10.30 pm on Saturday. The train, which left M G R Chennai station at 5.50 am, was on the way to its second stoppage at K S R Bengaluru.

According to an SWR official, the train was moving at a speed of around 90 km/hr when the stones were thrown and fortunately, there was slight damage to the windows. But since it is a serious concern, they will increase patrolling in these areas and if required will also rope in local police officers, added the official.

However, this is the second incident since November last year after the launch of Vande Bharat Express where stones have been pelted at the train. In the first incident that took place in January, the railway police did not register a case as there was no damage.

The probe into these incidents has pointed to the suspected involvement of collegegoers and slum dwellers but it is yet to be ascertained who was behind Saturday’s incident.

SWR said, “Frequent incidents of pelting of stones on trains have occurred recently. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered 21 stone pelting cases in January 2023 and 13 cases in February 2023 over the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway. The cases have been registered based on the incidents that have been reported in Lottegollahalli-Kodigehalli, Bayyappanahalli-Channasandra, Channasandra-Yelahanka, Chikkabanawar-Yesvantpur sections and also near Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, Tumakuru, Banaswadi, Carmelaram, and Bengaluru Cantonment areas.”

The railway police have registered cases under sections 152 (Maliciously hurting or attempting to hurt persons travelling by railway), 147 (Trespass and refusal to desist from trespass) and 154 (Endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission) of The Railways Act, 1989.

“Apart from stepping up vigil, awareness drives are being organised by RPF at the locations of such incidents and in neighbouring areas covering schools, villages etc. so that the miscreants desist from acts which endanger the safety of train operations. The railway is also sensitising the public in this regard through announcements and the display of messages on CCTVs in Stations, Waiting Halls and other Railway areas of public contact. Railways appeal to the general public and passengers to inform on the toll-free helpline number (139) if they come across incidents of stone pelting,” SWR said in its statement.