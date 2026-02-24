Stock market trap busted: Bengaluru police raid fake call centre, 2 arrested for cheating investors across India

The police said the accused set up a fake call centre, Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited, at Anjanadri Avenue, 9th Block, Jayanagar. (File image)

The Central Division Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru said Tuesday it has cracked a fake stock market investment call centre operating in Jayanagar, and arrested two men for cheating the public by promising high returns on stock market investments.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Kumawat Yogesh Amararam, a resident of 8th Block, Jayanagar, who is from Gujarat, and Imran, a resident of BTM 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, and a resident of Delhi.

The case was lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Central Division, under Section 66(r) (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) (cheating, fraud, or misrepresentation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).