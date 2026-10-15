Siddaramaiah sting video row: HD Kumaraswamy dares police to question him first

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday challenged the police to question him first in the investigation into the alleged circulation of defamatory videos targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, accusing investigators of harassing JD(S) workers.

Kumaraswamy visited the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s office and reiterated his demand that the investigation begin with him, alleging that the police were targeting members of the JD(S) social media team in connection with the case.

“I requested, I demanded the Commissioner, whatever enquiry he wanted to enquire, please start from myself. You can start now. You can give direction to your officers to enquire into me,” he told reporters outside the Police Commissioner’s office.

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A court on Tuesday restrained certain media organisations and digital platforms from broadcasting or publishing allegedly defamatory content and viral videos linking Siddaramaiah to a sting operation.

The development came less days after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar warned his Cabinet colleagues of possible sting operations or traps to lure them and discredit the Congress-led government.

At a press conference held earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy alleged that police personnel in plain clothes had picked up a member of the JD(S) social media team around 6 am on Tuesday and took him to an unidentified shed/godown for questioning.

He claimed that the personnel questioned the party worker for several hours and asked him to contact another person, who was subsequently questioned as well. Kumaraswamy alleged that the police were attempting to extract information from party workers to implicate political opponents.

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Kumaraswamy alleged that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was behind the purported sting operation and had involved the editor-owner of a Kannada television channel. The channel’s editor-owner was reportedly questioned on Tuesday.

He also questioned the police over a notice served on another member of the party’s IT wing in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to Kumaraswamy, the notice was served around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. He questioned the basis for issuing the notice and the manner in which the investigation was being conducted. “Is this the way we investigate?” he asked, criticising the police action against party workers.

5 JD(S) members questioned

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) cybercrime police have reportedly questioned more than five people in connection with the alleged creation and circulation of the videos, according to sources.

The people questioned include five workers of JD(S), sources said.

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The police are investigating the creation and circulation of videos linked to the alleged ‘Operation Sting’, purportedly targeting Siddaramaiah. Investigators are attempting to identify those who created the videos, trace the social media accounts that circulated them and establish the source of the footage. They are also examining the digital trail, including IP addresses associated with the accounts that shared the content.

Siddaramaiah had lodged a complaint with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, alleging that fake and malicious videos were being circulated on social media to damage his reputation. He also submitted details of social media accounts allegedly involved in spreading the content. The complaint was referred to the CCB Cyber Crime Police Station, where a case was registered.

Priyank Kharge hits back

The political confrontation intensified on Thursday after Minister Priyank Kharge accused Kumaraswamy of double standards over the investigation.

In a post on X, Kharge accused the Union Minister of publicly demanding an investigation while seeking protection for members of his party once the police began questioning them.

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“RSS’ new blue-eyed boy goes ballistic before the media, demanding an investigation. The moment the investigation begins, he runs to the Commissioner pleading, ‘Don’t investigate my boys!’” Kharge posted. He added: “Accountability for others. Immunity for his own.”

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah secured an injunction restraining media outlets, including social media platforms, from circulating the allegedly defamatory videos. He had also sought police action against those responsible for what he described as false propaganda.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh is supervising the investigation. The police are yet to disclose the details of the questioning or clarify whether any formal arrests have been made.