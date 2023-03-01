scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
State Commission for Protection of Child Rights an advisory body, can’t adjudicate proceedings: Karnataka High Court

The petitioner said the matter began in July 2016 when the respondent, her husband, had allegedly assaulted her and taken away their child, and was handed back on the intervention of the police.

The case, regarding the custody of a child, was heard before Justice Jyoti Mulimani and the order was passed on February 3. (File)
A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court has ruled that the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, being an advisory body, cannot adjudicate or rule on an adversarial pleading. The case, regarding the custody of a child, was heard before Justice Jyoti Mulimani and the order was passed on February 3.

The petitioner said the matter began in July 2016 when the respondent, her husband, had allegedly assaulted her and taken away their child, and was handed back on the intervention of the police. The petitioner also said when the child was in school in January of the following year, the child was again taken away for four months. A complaint was also filed before the police in this case, and the petitioner then approached the State Commission, which granted certain visitation rights to the respondent.

A writ petition was then filed before the High Court on these grounds, opposing the visitation rights. The court noted, “The Commission is an advisory body and it could frame or suggest policy decisions with respect to the child’s rights to the State Government. The Act does not empower and conferred with any power of adjudication or to decide adversarial proceedings. The Commission has no power to adjudicate any lis (suit) between two parties.”

The court also noted the respondent had also initiated proceedings for custody under the Hindu Guardians and Wards Act, which are pending before the Principal Family Court. Based on this, the order granting visitation was quashed on the grounds of unsustainability in law as well as jurisdiction.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 10:01 IST
