‘If this is the state of the animals…’: Seeing photos of Mangaluru’s Pilikula zoo, Karnataka HC says it should be shut

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a wildlife conservationist, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday saw photos of the animals housed inside the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru and orally observed that it would have to be closed down.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha was hearing a PIL filed by Bombay Natural History Society member Bhuvan M. On seeing the photograph of a sambar deer attached to the petition, the bench said, “If this is the state of the animals, you (state government) will have to close down the zoological park.”

Advocate Ashwin Joyston Kutinha, appearing for the petitioner, brought to the court’s notice the alleged defects in the park and the representations made to the Central Zoo Authority that have not been acted upon. The defects mentioned were regarding the poorly maintained enclosures that are rusted, fragmented, or inadequately secured—some even covered with fishing nets.

The petition cites alleged violations of the minimum enclosure size required to be maintained at the zoo, highlights the lack of proper veterinary care, and points to the unhygienic conditions within the enclosures, including exposure to contaminated water.

The petition further claims that animals are unauthorisedly acquired and released inside the park in violation of Central Zoo Authority guidelines.

The court was also informed that the park was currently functioning without a licence, as it was only extended till December 1, 2025. Advocate Kutinha also informed the court last week that information had been received about illegal wildlife trade of scheduled animals and alleged that Pilikula Biological Park was a part of it. The court allowed the advocate to place the material on record.

He also informed the court that the park was transferred from the district authority to the Karnataka Forest Department in 2023, pursuant to a recommendation made by the Central Zoo Authority on inspection, but still no steps have been taken to improve the conditions. Further, the Central Zoo Authority has also issued show-cause notices to the Pilikula park in 2023 and 2025, he added.

The counsel for Union of India and Central Zoo Authority submitted that the park authorities have filed an application to extend the recognition and it is under consideration.

Additional Government Advocate Niloufer Akbar sought two weeks to seek instructions and reply to the averments made in the petition, which was allowed.

The petition prays for a direction to the Central Zoo Authority to take actions against the Pilikula Development Authority under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Zoo Rules, 2009.

The court will next hear the petition on February 5.