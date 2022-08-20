Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled again in Bengaluru

For the second time, a show by stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has been cancelled in Bengaluru. The show was cancelled at the last minute on Friday as the organisers had not sought permission, deputy commissioner of police (south) P Krishnakanth said on Saturday.
The cancellation came after a Hindutva outfit petitioned city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy alleging that Faruqui had hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks about Lord Ram and goddess Sita.
Faruqui, in an Instagram post, said his Hyderabad show would be held on Saturday on schedule.
This was the second time in less than a year that Faruqui’s show had been cancelled in the Karnataka capital. In November 2021, his show was cancelled by police. Both the cancelled shows carried the same title, “Dongri to Nowhere”.
Then Faruqui had then posted, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.”
A few days later, Faruqui participated in a reality show named Lock Upp, where the host was actor Kangana Ranaut. Faruqui went on to win the reality show with more than 18 lakh votes.
