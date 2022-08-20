scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled again in Bengaluru

'Dongri to Nowhere' was cancelled at the last minute on Friday as the organisers had not sought permission, say police.

munawar faruqui khatrin ke khiladi 12Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. (Photo: Instagram/Munawar Faruqui)

For the second time, a show by stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has been cancelled in Bengaluru. The show was cancelled at the last minute on Friday as the organisers had not sought permission, deputy commissioner of police (south) P Krishnakanth said on Saturday.

The cancellation came after a Hindutva outfit petitioned city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy alleging that Faruqui had hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks about Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

Faruqui, in an Instagram post, said his Hyderabad show would be held on Saturday on schedule.

Also read |Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

This was the second time in less than a year that Faruqui’s show had been cancelled in the Karnataka capital. In November 2021, his show was cancelled by police. Both the cancelled shows carried the same title, “Dongri to Nowhere”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Then Faruqui had then posted, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.”

More from Bangalore

A few days later, Faruqui participated in a reality show named Lock Upp, where the host was actor Kangana Ranaut. Faruqui went on to win the reality show with more than 18 lakh votes.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 02:36:09 pm
Next Story

Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays: Report

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
Zimbabwe 5 down as Kuldeep snares Raza
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Zimbabwe 5 down as Kuldeep snares Raza

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indian republic
PB Mehta writes

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indian republic

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos
ICYMI

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Which oils to use, and how much: Do's and don'ts of consuming fats
Explained

Which oils to use, and how much: Do's and don'ts of consuming fats

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement