Stadium murder: 2nd accused in kidnap case of 2017 to be killed

The 27-year-old murdered at a Bengaluru stadium on September 12 — Aravind, alias Lee — is the second person named in a high-profile 2017 political kidnapping case to be murdered in gang rivalries in Bengaluru, according to police.

On February 27, 2019, Prashant Kumar, 30, who, along with Aravind and 10 others, was named in a 2018 police chargesheet for attempted kidnapping of N S Vinay, BJP leader and currently state minister K S Eshwarappa’s personal assistant, was killed in a gang attack in east Bengaluru.

Both Aravind and Prashanth were part of a gang allegedly hired in May 2017 by N R Santhosh, then personal assistant of former CM B S Yediyurappa, to kidnap Vinay, police sources said.

Sources said the two murders were not linked to the 2017 case but was the result of gang rivalries.

On February 27, 2019 evening, Prashanth was killed at the entrance to Horamavu, in east Bengaluru, by a gang allegedly led by one Shivaraj. The gang had allegedly murdered Prashanth’s brother, Vinod Raj, and in retaliation Prashanth’s gang had attacked Shivaraj, according to reports.

4 held in football stadium murder

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Aravind on September 12, police said Wednesday. Police identified them as Stalin, Jack, Arun and Vijay — all residents of New Bagalur Layout in east Bengaluru.

Police sources said Aravind had allegedly assaulted Stalin’s brother, Subhash, a few months ago and was arrested in that case. He had allegedly also assaulted Vijay six months ago. Aravind, sources said, was allegedly involved in fights with Vijay and Arun. The gang allegedly decided to kill Aravind six months months ago and were waiting for an opportunity.

Bengaluru police DCP (Central) Anucheth MN said that among the accused, Stalin is a rowdy-sheeter with criminal cases against him. The others were first-time offenders, he said.