St John’s hospital to allow use of their land for Ejipura flyover construction: Greater Bengaluru Authority

Work on the Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru began in 2017 when the Congress was in power, but was stalled for nearly five years during the BJP’s tenure.

GBAGBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao (second from right) inspecting the progress of the Ejipura flyover work in Bengaluru on Monday. (Special Arrangement)

Written by Sathvi G Bhat

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said Monday that the management of the St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences has agreed to allow the hospital’s land to be used for the construction of a portion of the Ejipura flyover.

Rao made the announcement after inspecting the ongoing Ejipura flyover work and after having a meeting with the traffic police department and the management of the St John’s hospital.

Rao said, “The construction of the Ejipura flyover is currently progressing at a fast pace. On the left side, while moving from Central Sadan towards Ejipura, a small portion of land belonging to St John’s is required to install five portal piers. The portal piers need to be constructed along the footpath and adjoining the compound wall of St John’s hospital.”

He, thereafter, instructed the engineers and contractors to mark the area and commence the work immediately.

Rao also directed that barricades be installed as a safety measure during the construction of the five portal piers.

The civic chief said the portion of the hospital’s compound wall that is required to be demolished for the construction of the flyover should be reconstructed immediately after the completion of the work.

During Monday’s inspection, Raghavendra Prasad, Chief Engineer, GBA, informed that the construction of the 2.38 km-long Ejipura flyover is being carried out at a rapid pace. A total of 762 segments are required to be cast for the flyover, out of which 645 segments have already been cast. So far, 490 segments have also been erected.

Work on the flyover began in 2017 when the Congress was in power, but was stalled for nearly five years during the BJP’s tenure (2019-2023). Work resumed in November 2023 after the Congress returned to power. Originally slated for completion by November 4, 2019, at an estimated cost of Rs 203.20 crore, the project’s cost has now skyrocketed to Rs 1,761 crore.

(Sathvi G Bhat is an intern with The Indian Express)

