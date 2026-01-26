St John’s hospital to allow use of their land for Ejipura flyover construction: Greater Bengaluru Authority

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao (second from right) inspecting the progress of the Ejipura flyover work in Bengaluru on Monday. (Special Arrangement)

Written by Sathvi G Bhat

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said Monday that the management of the St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences has agreed to allow the hospital’s land to be used for the construction of a portion of the Ejipura flyover.

Rao made the announcement after inspecting the ongoing Ejipura flyover work and after having a meeting with the traffic police department and the management of the St John’s hospital.

Rao said, “The construction of the Ejipura flyover is currently progressing at a fast pace. On the left side, while moving from Central Sadan towards Ejipura, a small portion of land belonging to St John’s is required to install five portal piers. The portal piers need to be constructed along the footpath and adjoining the compound wall of St John’s hospital.”