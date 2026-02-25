St John’s Bengaluru to partner with French startup to deploy ‘AI agents’ for hospital management

Bengaluru’s St John’s Research Institute has entered into a strategic partnership with the French startup H Company to evaluate the deployment of “agentic artificial intelligence” for administrative purposes at St John’s Medical College, which sees thousands of patients a year.

French President Emmanuel Macron had also referenced the collaboration in a speech earlier this month, while speaking about Indo-French AI collaborations such as that between Sorbonne University and All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS Delhi).

The Memorandum of Understanding for the Bengaluru partnership was signed this month in the presence of Anne Le Hénanff, French Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs.