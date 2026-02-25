St John’s Bengaluru to partner with French startup to deploy ‘AI agents’ for hospital management

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bengaluru’s St John’s Research Institute has entered into a strategic partnership with the French startup H Company to evaluate the deployment of “agentic artificial intelligence” for administrative purposes at St John’s Medical College, which sees thousands of patients a year.
French President Emmanuel Macron had also referenced the collaboration in a speech earlier this month, while speaking about Indo-French AI collaborations such as that between Sorbonne University and All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS Delhi).
The Memorandum of Understanding for the Bengaluru partnership was signed this month in the presence of Anne Le Hénanff, French Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs.
St John’s Research Institute Dean Tony Raj told The Indian Express, “The MoU was signed for proof-of-concept to use in the hospital to help improve the administration efficiency. We are starting with nursing scheduling using the agentic AI. We have a very complex schedule at St John’s as we have over 1,200 nurses and five to six different shift times. This is a huge task for nursing leadership to manage every day when nurses take leave, etc.”
He said the group has worked out a solution “within 4 – 5 days after reviewing the needs of our colleagues, and it is something we hope to test shortly”. He said that initially, AI can help improve efficiency in large hospitals that have a daily footfall of 500 – 3000 patients in the outpatient area. “In the future, we will look at the possibility of using it in the clinical side, whether it is laboratory results, etc, once we have the necessary clearances,” he said.
